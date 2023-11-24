Israel prepares the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the first 13 hostages

Israel has begun preparations for the release of 39 imprisoned Palestinian women and children in exchange for the 13 hostages that Hamas is scheduled to release this Friday, as part of the agreement for a four-day truce reached by both sides, according to Israeli media. .

The Israeli Prison Service has received the names of 39 Palestinian women and minors convicted of terrorism for their release, Israeli Channel 13 reported. They are scheduled to be transferred to the Ofer prison, in the West Bank, around noon, waiting for the hostages held by Hamas to be handed over, something that is expected to occur around 4:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time). . According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretzwhich cites a statement from the prison service, these prisoners will be transferred from Ofer to the Beitunia border crossing in the West Bank, from where they will return to their homes.

The hostage-for-prisoner exchange deal includes the release of 50 hostages captured by Palestinian militias in their October 7 attacks in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. They will be delivered in smaller groups during the four days of truce between the parties. If Hamas agrees to the release of more hostages – Israel puts the hostages at around 240 – Israel will add more days of ceasefire, up to a maximum of 10.

In addition, during the days of truce it will allow hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks to enter the Strip, including fuel tankers. According to the Egyptian authorities, which has mediated between Israel and Hamas, along with the United States and Qatar to achieve the agreement, 200 aid trucks and 130,000 liters of fuel will enter per day.

While international organizations have urged that the truce become a permanent ceasefire, Israel has insisted on numerous occasions that it will continue its offensive as soon as the pause ends. (EFE)