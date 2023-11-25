A patrol of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon hit by Israeli army fire, although no soldiers have been injured

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Finul) has assured this Saturday that one of its patrols was hit by shots from the Israeli army in the south of the country at a time of calm on the border, and has added that no member has been found injured. “Today, around 12:00 local time, a Finul patrol was hit by IDF gunfire. [Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel] in the vicinity of Aytarun, in southern Lebanon,” the mission said on the X network (formerly Twitter).

The mission has assured that “no member of the peacekeeping forces was injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line,” the de facto border between Lebanon and Israel.

Just on Friday, Finul commander Spanish Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro urged those “exchanging gunfire” along the Blue Line to “stop this cycle of violence, firmly reminding everyone that any further escalation could have devastating consequences.” In the statement, the UN mission described this attack “against peacekeeping forces, dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in southern Lebanon,” as “deeply worrying.”

After the day yesterday took place with relative calm on the border between Israel and Lebanon, in parallel with the truce in Gaza, the Israeli army confirmed this morning that it shot down a surface-to-air missile before it entered its airspace, that it was launched from Lebanon towards an Israeli surveillance drone, but that it “was not damaged and continued with its mission.” “In response to the launch, Israel Defense Forces fighter jets attacked Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure [considerada la organización paramilitar más potente de Oriente Próximo]. “During the incident, an interceptor was also launched,” a spokesperson said.

During this morning, after that incident, the sirens were activated twice on Israel’s northern border due to the “infiltration of a suspicious aerial object”, which in both cases was intercepted and shot down by the Israeli air defense. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for attacks from Lebanon. Hezbollah has not announced any action against northern Israel since the implementation of the truce yesterday between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Sources close to Hezbollah had assured that it would adhere to the truce in the Palestinian enclave, but so far there has been no official announcement in this regard.

Within the framework of the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in the worst crossed attacks since the war waged by both in 2006, an outbreak that has already left more than 26,000 displaced, at least 77 dead and nearly 300 injured in only Lebanese territory. (Efe)