Israel defends the criticized operation at Al Shifa hospital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior advisor, Mark Regev, has spoken on several television channels in the United States and the United Kingdom to defend Israel’s criticized military operation inside the Al-Shifa hospital. He has said that he found “technological equipment” in reference to what appeared to be a laptop computer, as well as automatic weapons, grenades and some bulletproof vests at the hospital. “As our forces advance, as we succeed, I have no doubt that we will invite journalists with cameras to see what we have in this hospital,” he said in an interview with Sky. Regev has claimed that the Pentagon backed Israel’s claims that Hamas was using Al Shifa, adding: “The people of Gaza know this, obviously they can’t say it because they live in an authoritarian regime. “It is the worst kept secret in Gaza.”