The WHO warns of a “hellish” situation in Gaza due to the lack of access to aid after 100 days of conflict

The population of Gaza “lives in hell” after 100 days of a conflict in which there have been 300 attacks on the health system and humanitarian agencies are being systematically hindered from providing aid, the director general of the World Organization denounced this Monday. of Health (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“There are patients who undergo amputations that could be avoided, due to the destruction of the health system, and those who suffer from chronic diseases die due to lack of care,” denounced the director general of the WHO, quoted by the daily report of the UN on the conflict.

It indicates that on Friday, after two weeks of lack of WHO access to northern Gaza, a humanitarian mission was finally able to be sent to Al Shifa Hospital, which sent 9,300 liters of fuel and medical supplies.

Only seven of the 29 planned missions of humanitarian actors to northern Gaza have been able to be carried out so far this year, due to the limitations imposed by the Israeli authorities, recalled the report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. United.

“The inspection process (of missions) remains slow and unpredictable, and some desperately needed materials continue to be subject to restrictions without justification,” the representative of the United Nations Children's Fund lamented in the report ( UNICEF) Lucia Elmi.

In the 100 days of conflict since the terrorist attacks of October 7, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 23,968 people have died and 60,582 have been injured, while Israeli soldier casualties amount to 186 dead and 1,113 injured.

“The crisis in Gaza is a man-made disaster, aggravated by dehumanizing language and the use of food, water and fuel as a weapon of war,” summarized the commissioner general of the UN Refugee Agency. Palestinians (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, also cited by the daily report.

A total of 146 workers from that agency have died in the conflict, in addition to 117 journalists and 337 Palestinian doctors, according to the document. (EFE)