The US gives the green light to a draft resolution to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza

After intense negotiations, which have lasted almost a week, the US has reportedly given its approval to a draft Security Council resolution to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. The vote, which has been repeatedly postponed since Monday, is not expected until this Friday at the earliest. The proposal, presented by the United Arab Emirates, has undergone successive amendments to overcome Washington's hypothetical veto of its initial wording, which called for a cessation or suspension of hostilities to increase the influx of aid. The core of the Emirati initiative was the establishment or deployment of a UN control mechanism for all aid shipments that cross into the Strip, a task until now in the hands of Israel, to rule out the trucks introducing weapons or contraband products. The United States, as Israel's spokesperson in the Council, has resisted approving this measure, considering that it further complicated the provision of aid.

Talks against the clock between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from the Emirates and Egypt appear to have ironed out existing differences over the wording of the draft. This was made clear by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the UN, after a closed-door meeting of the Council held this afternoon. The US “has worked hard and diligently all last week” with Egypt and the Emirates to ensure the implementation of “a mechanism to support the humanitarian aid” that Gaza desperately needs. “We are ready to vote on it,” the diplomat said tonight.

The sign of the American vote – affirmative or abstention – is not clear, although in principle it is ruled out that it is the veto that was threateningly planned on the text throughout this week. “I'm not going to tell you how I'm going to vote,” said Thomas-Greenfield, who added that if the resolution was presented as it is now written, the United States “can support it.”

The final version of the text, distributed after the US ambassador's statements, deletes the call for the suspension of hostilities that appeared in previous versions and instead calls for “urgent measures” to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid. It also requests the Secretary General, António Guterres, to appoint a coordinator in charge of “facilitating, coordinating, supervising and verifying” that the aid load is of a humanitarian nature.

Several member countries of the Council, including Russia and France – both with veto power, like the United States – have not been satisfied with the latest corrections to the text, while diplomatic sources wonder how the entry of aid into the Strip will be ensured if The fighting does not stop. The concept “cessation or suspension of hostilities” is a red line for the United States and Israel, considering that it would only benefit Hamas.