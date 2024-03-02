Petro accuses the US, the EU and the UK of supporting the dropping of bombs against the Palestinians

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, accused the US, the EU and the United Kingdom this Friday at the Celac summit of supporting Israel to launch bombs against the Palestinians, whose cause he is a staunch defender of. Petro has said that “it is not the old dynamic of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict” that is being experienced today, but that there are powers that are trying to “conserve what exists (…), that are killing us as humanity.” and that it is “deeply violent.” “That is why Germany supports genocide, and France, and the European Union, and the United Kingdom, and especially the United States of America, in its democratic version, support dropping bombs on people,” Petro stated at the América colloquium. Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, of the VIII summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which is held in Kingstown, capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Colombian president has stressed that “a genocide” is happening in front of everyone and has called for decarbonization, since he considers that the current economy is what has led to the war in Gaza. Petro, who is a severe critic of Israel, announced on Thursday that Colombia “suspends all purchases of weapons” from that country in response to the attack perpetrated during the distribution of food and humanitarian aid in Gaza City (north), where more died yesterday. about a hundred people and another 700 were injured.

At least 112 Gazans died and another 760 were injured on Al Rashid Street, southeast of Gaza City, when they tried to pick up humanitarian aid carried by a convoy of 32 trucks, according to the Strip's Ministry of Health, in the hands of of Hamas. Israel, which admitted that soldiers fired into the crowd, maintains that most people died from suffocation or were run over by trucks driven by Gazan civilians.

Petro has said that what happened in Gaza reflects that the world “can no longer stand on civilized international relations or on international law built on the Second World War, on the rubble of the Nazis.” (Efe)