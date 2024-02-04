The US and the United Kingdom attack targets linked to Iran in Yemen for the third time

The US and UK have jointly struck up to 36 targets linked to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. According to a joint statement, they have bombed underground weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other military capabilities.

The United Kingdom has claimed that during this offensive they have carried out “proportionate and targeted attacks” against Iran-linked Houthi militants in Yemen. “We act alongside our US allies, with the support of many international partners, in self-defence and in accordance with international law,” Defense Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

This is the third time that both countries have coordinated to attack the Houthis in Yemen in response to the Yemeni rebels' offensive against ships heading to Israel through the Red Sea. (Reuters)