More than 15,500 dead in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health

The Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which began on October 7 after the attack by Hamas militants against Israel that caused more than 1,200 deaths, has caused more than 15,500 people to die in the Strip. As reported by Ashraf al-Qidreh, spokesperson for the Gaza Ministry of Health, in the hands of Hamas – an organization considered terrorist by the EU and the United States that controls de facto the enclave since 2007—the Israeli army has killed 15,523 Palestinians and injured 41,316 since then, France Presse reports.

In the last few hours, the deaths in the Palestinian enclave have risen to 316. Previously, in the morning, the figure given was more than 700 in the last 24 hours, according to a spokesman for the local government, in the hands of Hamas, in statements to the Al Jazeera network.

In recent hours, the Israeli Armed Forces have struck hundreds of what it considers “military objectives” in the Strip, both in the north and the south. Approximately 1.7 million inhabitants of the 2.3 million who live in Gaza now reside in the southern area, one of the most densely populated territories in the world.

Among the areas hit in recent hours by Israeli aviation is the Jabalia refugee camp (north), as reported by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. According to him, Israel’s attack on the camp – which had already been bombed on other occasions – has killed several people and injured dozens (he has not specified a number). Images broadcast by Qatari television Al Jazeera show a column of smoke in the field, as well as a group of people, including a child, covered in gray dust among the rubble of buildings.