The Strip partially recovers communications and internet connection

Telephone communications and internet connection have been partially restored in the Gaza Strip during the early hours of this Sunday, after the general drop recorded on Friday night due to the bombings that left the territory more cut off than ever, according to the media. of the area.

“Real-time network data shows that Internet connection is being restored in the Gaza Strip,” X Netblocks, the network monitoring body, reported. (AFP/Reuters)