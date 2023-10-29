Important

Israel bombs 150 Hamas targets in wave of nightly attacks on cut-off Gaza

The Israeli Army has launched a wave of nighttime attacks on 150 Hamas militias targets in the Gaza Strip, whose residents have spent the night in the dark and without Internet connection through the usual means, and during which they have died, according to The Israeli balance sheet was released early this Saturday by the head of the air deployment unit of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement, Asem Abu Rakaba.

All United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organizations have reported since late Friday afternoon that they had lost all contact with their staff in the enclave while the monitoring page NetBlocks confirmed the total drop in Internet services for the population. . “Gaza is currently in a state of blackout,” the main Gazan telecommunications operator Paltel announced tonight while the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme, the Red Crescent Society and Doctors Without Borders confirmed the inability to contact their teams in the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Army has confirmed that Infantry forces, as well as the Corps of Engineers and a still undetermined number of tanks “still remain inside the Gaza Strip at this time, while what they have called an” expanded ground operation continues. and not a complete ground offensive.”

The Hamas militia leader who died in the bombings was, according to Israel, “responsible for managing the Hamas organization’s unmanned aerial vehicle systems, drones, aerial detection, paragliders and air defense,” and considered the successor of Murad Abu Murad, also killed in an Israeli attack on October 14.