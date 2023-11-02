The UN warns of the closure of the only cancer hospital in Gaza

The UN confirmed this Thursday that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, the only one for the treatment of cancer patients, has stopped its operations due to lack of fuel, as the Palestinian National Authority warned on Wednesday. The United Nations has also denounced bombings of the Al Hilo hospital center, used as a maternity hospital. Both are in Gaza City, the capital of the Strip and the most populated city.

Al Hilo suffered projectile attacks yesterday afternoon, according to the daily report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. It is estimated that there are currently around 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza and around 160 births a day; The maternity facilities of the territory’s main hospital, Shifa, are now used to treat wounded people, so its activities had been moved to the Al Hilo centre.

Like the UN, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila warned in a statement on Wednesday that “the lives of 70 cancer patients at the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital are seriously threatened” by its closure. On October 17, its general director, Dr. Sobhi Sikk, announced that they had to interrupt “a large part of their services” and that the center would close within the next 48 hours at the latest. A week later, the WHO Middle East Office (EMRO) confirmed that it was operating “partially” due to a lack of fuel.

The report warns that 14 of the 35 hospitals in Gaza with the capacity to admit patients are not working, nor are 71% of primary care centers (51 out of 72). Sources from the Gaza Health Ministry have warned that the Shifa hospital, in the capital, and the Indonesian Beit Lahiya Hospital, in the devastated north of the Strip, have almost exhausted their fuel and could, therefore, soon stop their operations.

The Israeli army, which has attacked positions near hospitals such as Shifa or the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, has defended that part of these facilities or underground areas under them are used for military purposes by Hamas. (Efe)