The United States condemns Ben Gvir’s “provocative actions” after his visit to the Esplanade of the Mosques

US State Department Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned the visit of Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Temple Mount, saying these were “provocative actions” that would only increase tensions in the region.

Blinken stressed in a statement published by the State Department that Washington “firmly” opposes these actions, which demonstrate “a flagrant disregard for the historic status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

“These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a crucial time when all attention should be focused on diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for greater regional stability,” he added.

Blinken also recalled that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described these actions as “inconsistent” with Israeli policy. “We hope that the Government of Israel will prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.

Finally, the Secretary of State has reaffirmed his commitment to “preserve the historic status quo” of the holy sites and has stressed that Washington “will continue to oppose unilateral measures that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel’s security.”

From the Esplanade of the Mosques, Ben Gvir has claimed the right of Jews to pray on what Israel knows as the Temple Mount, insisting that it is precisely “their policy” to allow prayer in the vicinity.

The status quo at the Temple Mount prevents Jews from praying there and only allows them to visit at predetermined times and to walk along a fixed route, accompanied by police who must ensure that the faithful do not pray or bring in Israeli flags or religious objects.

The Esplanade rests on one side of the Wailing Wall, the last vestige of the Jewish Temple of Solomon, which is why Muslims fear that Israel will destroy the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims, to build a Third Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. (EP)