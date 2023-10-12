The acting Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, concluded this Wednesday the operation to evacuate Spaniards in Israel “successfully” although he indicated that the Government is “very attentive” to the almost 10,000 Spaniards who were evacuated. They have remained in both Israel and Palestine.

In a video released by the ministry, after receiving the second military plane chartered by Spain with 220 people at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid) on Wednesday night, Albares said that the Executive “completes” the operation to bring to Spain to those citizens who were blocked in Israel.

Furthermore, he has recommended to the almost 10,000 Spaniards who are between Israel and the Palestinian territories that they follow the instructions transmitted by the Israeli Embassy and the Consulate General in Jerusalem. “They have an entire country behind them,” she said. Likewise, he has indicated that “if circumstances require it”, the Government will also act “quickly for them.”

There were 220 people flying on this second aircraft, of whom 149 are Spanish, 15 EU citizens, 36 Ibero-Americans and 20 from third countries (who are relatives of Spaniards, residents in Spain and residents in other countries, who have been included in the flight at the request of the authorities of their countries).

In total, Spain has already evacuated 429 people from Israel: 334 Spaniards, 22 Europeans, 41 Latin Americans and 32 from third countries.