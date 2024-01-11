Blinken says rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries is “the best way to isolate Iran”

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, stated this Thursday in Cairo that “the best way to isolate Iran and its allies” would be a rapprochement between Israel and the Arab countries, most of which do not recognize the State. Hebrew. “Security and integration [regional] of Israel are linked to the fact of opening the way to a Palestinian State,” added the American Secretary of State, in the last stage of his tour in the Middle East to prevent the spread of the Gaza conflict.

The Arab-Israeli rapprochement would allow Tehran to be isolated “and its allies, who cause so much damage.” [a Estados Unidos] already almost everyone in the region,” Blinken said, alluding to the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, against ships in the Red Sea. “I think this vision is very clear for many leaders [de Oriente Próximo]”, he insisted.

In 2020, three Arab countries – Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco – signed agreements with Israel, following Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994. The war that rages in Gaza following the deadly attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on October 7 interrupted a similar process initiated by Saudi Arabia. “The conflict must cease for the situation to evolve,” Blinken said.

Since the attack by Islamist militiamen on Israeli soil, which left some 1,140 dead, most of them civilians, Israel has massively bombed the Strip, governed de facto by Hamas, and more than 23,400 people have already died, especially women and minors.

Blinken has stated that Israel “has demobilized a significant number of forces” deployed in Gaza. The diplomat, who spent this week in Israel, met in Cairo with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattá Al Sisi, before flying back to the United States at the end of a tour of nine countries, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia, as well as such as the occupied territory of the West Bank, to avoid contagion of the Gaza conflict in the region. (Agencies)