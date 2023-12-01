What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, November 29:

– Israel resumes bombing in Gaza after attempts to extend the truce fail. After a week of truce, war has returned to Gaza. Despite the last-minute efforts of the mediators, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas expired this Friday at seven in the morning (one hour less in mainland Spain) without an announcement of extension. Shortly before, anti-aircraft alarms sounded near Gaza due to the launch of a rocket, intercepted by the anti-missile shield, according to the Israeli army. Later, the Israeli army reported that it was resuming fighting and, immediately afterwards, planes began bombing targets in the Strip again.

– At least 32 dead in Israeli attacks since the end of the truce. Ashraf Al Qidra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, has reported that at least 32 people have been killed by Israeli bombardments since, at 7:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. in mainland Spain), the truce between Israel expired. and Hamas.

– Hamas and Israel blame each other for the end of the truce. Shortly after the truce in Gaza expired, Hamas and Israel have blamed each other for the end of the ceasefire. The Israeli government has claimed that Hamas failed to fulfill a commitment to release more hostages and also fired a rocket into Israel. Hamas, for its part, claims that Israel rejected its offer to release more hostages in the early hours of the morning.

– The Israeli army publishes a map that divides Gaza into zones to “help” the evacuation of residents in case of bombing. The Israeli army has published a map dividing the Gaza Strip into zones to “help” Gazans evacuate areas that are going to be bombed. The map divides the Strip into nearly 2,400 zones, after the US urged Israel to minimize civilian casualties in the new phase of the war after the truce expires.

– Qatar affirms that the negotiation continues to “return to the truce”. Qatar, one of the countries that is mediating between Israel and Hamas, along with the United States and Egypt, has assured that negotiations continue to “return to the truce,” which expired early this morning, and has expressed its “deep regret” for the new Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip that have already left at least thirty dead.

– Guterres “deeply” regrets the end of the truce in Gaza and hopes that it can be resumed. The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has “deeply” regretted the end of the truce between Israel and Hamas, which was consummated this Friday morning after a week of validity. Both sides have taken responsibility for the return to fighting. Guterres is confident that the truce can be resumed.

– Israel knew about Hamas’ attack plan for a year, according to The New York Times. The Israeli authorities had known about Hamas’ attack plans for at least a year, but decided to discard them because they considered them too complicated to carry out, according to The New York Times published this Thursday. Citing “documents, emails and interviews” to which it has had access, the media assures that the plan described with great precision a surprise assault exactly like the one that the Islamist group carried out on October 7, which left 1,200 dead in Israel and hundreds of kidnapped people.