Netanyahu’s meeting with relatives of the hostages ends with shouting and criticism of the Government

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, met this Tuesday with the families of the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, some of them among the around 100 returnees, others relatives of the 138 still held by the Islamist organization.

The Israeli Government had designed the meeting to talk about the mistreatment inflicted on captives by Hamas, but the emotions of the relatives of those still held ended up weighing more heavily. “It was a very turbulent meeting, a lot of people screaming,” said Jennifer Master, whose partner, Andrey, remains hostage.

The end of the ceasefire and the exchange of hostages endangers the lives of those still in the power of Hamas and many of those present came out with very critical opinions against the Israeli Government.

In a press conference, Netanyahu stuck to the original plan. “I have heard stories that broke my heart, I have heard about thirst and hunger, about physical and mental abuse,” the prime minister said. “Netanyahu at a press conference. “I have heard, as you have, stories of sexual abuse and rape the likes of which have never been seen before.”

However, Dani Miran, whose son Omri is among those captured by Hamas, said he felt the meeting had been an insult to his intelligence and that he had abandoned it halfway. “I won’t go into the details of what was discussed at the meeting, but it was unpleasant, insulting and confusing,” he told Israel’s Channel 13, claiming that the government had turned the matter into a “farce.” “They told us: ‘we have done this, we have done that’. [Yahya] Sinwar [, el líder de Hamás en Gaza] He is the one who has freed our people, not them. It makes me angry that they [el Gobierno] say that they have dictated how it should be done. “They have not dictated a single movement.” (Reuters)