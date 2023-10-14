Israeli military says more than 120 civilians still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army stated this Saturday on its Twitter account that it is aware that there are still 120 civilians in Gaza kidnapped by Hamas in the attack a week ago in Israeli territory. The Ezedin Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced on Friday the death of 13 (foreigners, among them) of the hundred hostages they have in Gaza due to some of the 6,000 bombs dropped on the Strip since Saturday, according to data of the commander general of military aviation, Tomer Bar.

The Hamas attack last Saturday was the largest on Israeli territory, with 1,400 dead, in addition to more than a hundred kidnapped. The Israeli retaliation, which has not stopped bombing the Strip since then, has claimed the lives of 1,800 Palestinians and injured more than 6,300.