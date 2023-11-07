The Chilean ambassador to Israel will work from Santiago indefinitely

The Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren, has reported that the ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, “will continue reporting” from Santiago and working from the Chilean capital indefinitely, in accordance with the instructions given by the Foreign Ministry and the president. , Gabriel Boric. The meeting between Van Klaveren and Carvajal occurs almost a week after the Chilean president called Carvajal for consultations, something that was interpreted as an increase in diplomatic tension between Chile and Israel after several public condemnations against the Israeli offensive by by Boric.

The chancellor explained that he held an “extensive” working meeting with Carvajal in which they addressed “the humanitarian drama” that is being experienced in Gaza and “the violations of international humanitarian law that have been committed and continue to be committed” in the area. . “We also talked about the situation in the West Bank, especially the clashes that have occurred between the representatives of illegal settlements that are in Palestinian territories and the Palestinian population in that area,” added the chancellor.

Other topics on the agenda were the situation of Chileans residing in Israel and also that faced by the hostages who remain in the hands of Hamas since October 7, when the Islamist group attacked Israel. The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still awaiting news of Loren Garcovich, 47, kidnapped by Hamas along with her Spanish husband, Iván Illaramendi.

Chile is a great refuge for the Palestinian community outside the Arab world, a migration that began at the end of the 19th century. Today there are nearly 500,000 people from the Palestinian community living in Chile. The South American country recognized Palestine as a “free, independent and sovereign” State in 2011, during the first government of conservative Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014).