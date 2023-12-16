Qatar affirms that there are “diplomatic efforts” to try to agree on a new ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar confirmed this Saturday that “diplomatic efforts” are being carried out for a new agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas for a truce in the Strip that allows the release of more hostages by Palestinian prisoners. “Qatar has affirmed its ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause and has expressed its hope to build on the progress made to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable agreement to end the war,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Qatar, a mediating country between Israel and Hamas, has hoped that the new truce “will stop the bloodshed of our Palestinian brothers and lead to serious negotiations and the launch of a political process that produces a comprehensive, permanent and just peace.” The parties reached an agreement – ​​mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States – for a truce on November 24, which allowed the release of 105 hostages (24 of them foreigners) for a week in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, Hebrew media suggest that the head of Mossad, David Barnea, would have traveled to Doha to meet with the Qatari mediators by order of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is increasingly under pressure from the families of the hostages. After hearing the news of the three accidental deaths last night, hundreds of people, mainly relatives and friends of the hostages, spontaneously took to the streets of Tel Aviv to demand that the Government sit down to negotiate a new agreement to free the rest of the hostages. kidnapped alive, which is estimated to be 129.

Additionally, this week, Israeli troops captured the bodies of five hostages killed in captivity during their ground offensive inside the Strip. “Despite the serious catastrophe, no one from the war cabinet has spoken to the families, no one has explained how to prevent the next catastrophe, no one,” Haim Rubinstein, spokesman for the forum of relatives of kidnapped and missing people in Israel, said today.

On December 2, the day after the seven-day truce in the Strip expired, Netanyahu ordered the return to Israel of his negotiating team in Qatar, considering that talks for the release of more captives had reached a “stalemate.” ”. (Efe)