The United States anticipates its veto at the UN to a new ceasefire request

The United Nations Security Council will vote, expected on Tuesday, on a resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza, which the United States will veto, according to diplomatic sources.

More than two weeks ago, Algeria presented an initial draft resolution to consider the demand for an end to violence. However, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, quickly said the text could jeopardize “sensitive negotiations” aimed at achieving a pause in the war.

Algeria requested this Saturday that the Council vote on Tuesday. To be adopted, a UN Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no veto, which can be raised by the United States, Great Britain, France, China or Russia. “The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. If it is put to a vote as written, it will not be adopted,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement published on Saturday.

Washington traditionally protects its ally Israel from UN action and since October 7, has already vetoed Council action twice. He has also abstained on two occasions, which allowed the adoption of resolutions seeking to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and demand urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

Talks are currently underway between the United States, Egypt, Israel and Qatar for a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. “It is crucial to give this process the best chance of success, instead of promoting measures that jeopardize it, as well as the opportunity for a lasting resolution of hostilities,” added the US legation in the organization.

The council vote comes as Israel also plans to storm Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge, prompting international concern that such a move would dramatically worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza is a terrible indication of the stagnation in global relations,” lamented UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres from the Munich Security Conference. It was a reference to the lack of unity in the Security Council, they later clarified: “And how that lack of unity has hindered our ability to improve situations around the world.” (Reuters)