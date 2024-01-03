The US rejects the proposals of Israeli ministers to depopulate Gaza of Palestinians

The United States has flatly rejected the proposals of two Israeli government ministers for Jewish settlers to return to Gaza and the Palestinian population residing in the strip to emigrate. The statements of Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir are “irresponsible,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

Miller's words constitute a rare public criticism of Israeli representatives since the beginning of Israel's offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks of October 7. Washington insists that when the war is over it wants to see the two-state solution underway, the Israeli and the Palestinian, the latter consisting of the West Bank and Gaza and in which a Palestinian Authority with new energy governs the Strip.

“We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, in which Hamas will no longer be in control of its future and there will be no terrorist groups capable of attacking Israel,” the spokesperson says. “That is the future we want, for the good of Israelis and Palestinians, the region around them, and the entire world.”

Miller specifies that the Israeli Government, “including Prime Minister”, Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly assured that statements of the type made by Smotrich and Ben Gvir “do not reflect the policy of the Israeli Government.” Therefore, he urges, “they must stop immediately.”