New tour of the Middle East by a senior White House official

The deputy assistant to the president of the United States and coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, left on Monday night for Belgium, Israel, the West Bank, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan, reported this Tuesday the White House. Today he will brief NATO allies and European Union partners in Brussels on a coordinated approach to the current situation in the Middle East, focusing on the significant expansion of humanitarian aid to Gaza, economic pressure on Hamas and other terrorist groups , and the demand to immediately release the hostages of multiple nationalities that Hamas is still holding.

“In Israel, [McGurk] will address Israel’s security needs, the imperative to protect civilians in the course of military operations as well as ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages, and the need to curb violent extremist settlers in West Bank,” reads the White House statement, which includes two aspects incorporated in recent days into the official discourse that qualify unconditional support for Israel: the need to protect the civilian population and the also necessary stop to settler activity. in the West Bank, the source of violent incidents with the Palestinian population even before the war against Hamas in Gaza began. In the West Bank, McGurk will support Mahmoud Abbas as representative of the Palestinian Authority, and both will address “the aspirations of Palestinians to live with the same measures of freedom, security and dignity in a state of their own,” in reference to the two-state solution .