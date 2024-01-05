What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news about the war between Israel and Gaza and the crisis in the Middle East at 8:00 p.m. this Thursday, January 4:

The US Secretary of State travels to the Middle East seeking to avoid the escalation of war in the region. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart today for a week of diplomacy on Israel's war in Gaza, visiting Israel and the West Bank, as well as seven other countries in the region, over the next week, the US Secretary of State announced this Thursday. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. Blinken will discuss specific measures that countries in the region can take to prevent the conflict from expanding, Miller said in a press conference. “No one is interested, neither in Israel, nor in the region, nor in the world, if this conflict extends beyond Gaza,” he considered.

Hundreds of people attend the funeral of Saleh al Aruri, number two in Hamas, in Beirut. Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Saleh al Aruri, Hamas's number two and one of the militia's main leaders, in Beirut, who died on Tuesday in an explosion in the Lebanese capital. The Islamist militia and other countries such as Yemen and Lebanon have attributed the attack to Israel, which has not yet confirmed its responsibility.

The Lebanese militia Hezbollah confirms the death of four of its members in a new Israeli attack against southern Lebanon. The Lebanese militia Hezbollah has confirmed the death of four of its members in an Israeli attack against southern Lebanon, within the framework of the clashes that broke out after the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militia Hamas. In addition to the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, there has also been an almost daily exchange of crossfire between Israel and Lebanon since early October.

Dozens dead and more than a hundred injured by Israeli bombings in the Strip. The new bombings by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip between the night of Wednesday and Thursday have left dozens dead and a hundred injured, according to the Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. The attacks continue to be especially intense in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip. West of Khan Younis, in Al Mawasi, at least 14 Palestinians have died, including nine children. The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Strip amounts to 22,438 Palestinians since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. In addition, another 57,614 people have been injured, according to ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.

The UN estimates that some 7,000 people have disappeared in Gaza since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has put the number of people missing in the Gaza Strip at around 7,000 since the war between the Palestinian militia Hamas and Israel began. The organization points out that many of the missing are still buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the bombings.

UN Security Council calls on Houthis to stop attacks. Members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday called on Yemen's Houthis to stop their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, warning that they are illegal and threaten regional stability, freedom of navigation and supply. world food. The British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, has assured that, if they do not stop, international measures will be taken, although he has not even specified which ones he would be willing to take. Just today, an unmanned vessel loaded with explosives exploded in the Red Sea, according to the US Navy. The explosion, which caused no damage or casualties, has been described by the US as a failed Houthi attack.

US attacks pro-Iran militia in Baghdad with drones. At least one pro-Iran militiaman has been killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. Several senior US officials have acknowledged the facts to the Reuters agency and also to the newspaper The New York Timesensuring that the attack hit a vehicle and that it targeted a leader of a Shiite militia.