The Spanish doctor evacuated from Gaza: “There are no bandages or painkillers to cure those burned in the bombings”

In the hospitals that continue to operate in Gaza, Raúl Incertis (Madrid, 41 years old) – the anesthetist from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) evacuated from Gaza – recalled this Monday in a virtual meeting with the press, the doctors and surgeons have no left “no bandages or painkillers to treat those burned in the bombings.” Because of the total blockade imposed by Israel, which prevents the entry of the fuel that powers the hospital generators, health workers are forced to not only treat the injured without sedation, but also decide on the life and death of their patients.

“Doctors perform triage to decide which patient has the best chance of surviving based on the state of their wounds and their age” when they disconnect them from machines such as respirators or incubators, the anesthetist explained. In Gaza, according to MSF, there are around 25,000 injured. “The situation in the hospitals is horrendous,” added the MSF medical coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, David Cantero, so much so that, two days ago, “wounds were being disinfected with vinegar.”

Incertis has witnessed the “shocking frequency” with which the Israeli army has continued to attack Gazans displaced in the southern half of the enclave. “In one night, I think October 26 to 27, more than 65% of the deaths in the Strip occurred in the south. I wonder if they told us to go down to the south because what they are bombing is the south,” said the anesthetist.

Both Incertis and Cantero have recalled that more than 300 Gazans who work for the medical organization are still in Gaza. “At MSF, we are calling again and again for a lasting, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. “This killing, this bloodbath, has to stop,” asked the organization’s representative in Palestine, who called the Israeli military offensive “inconceivable collective punishment.”