106 trucks with aid enter Gaza and 12 ambulances transport wounded to Egypt

A total of 106 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrived today in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, from where 12 ambulances transferred several injured people to Egyptian territory and evacuated foreigners trapped in the Palestinian enclave, various sources reported. Sources from the Egyptian Red Crescent informed EFE that 106 trucks with medical supplies, water and food entered the Palestinian Strip this Wednesday through Rafah, the only entrance to the Palestinian enclave that is not controlled by Israel. However, this new shipment did not include fuel, an extremely necessary resource for the operation of hospitals, bakeries and water purification plants, due to the veto imposed by Israel due to fear that it would reach the Islamist group Hamas.

Humanitarian sources told EFE that 12 ambulances transported several injured people to Egyptian territory, treated mainly at the Al Arish hospital, 40 kilometers from Rafah, and evacuated foreign citizens and Palestinians with dual nationality, although they did not specify the number. This movement in Rafah has occurred despite the fact that the spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patel, stated today that Rafah is temporarily closed due to “security circumstances” that he did not specify, while saying that “there has been no incoming traffic or outgoing throughout the day.” More than 1,400 people have already been evacuated to Egypt since the country opened the Rafah crossing last Wednesday for the entry into its territory of Palestinians with dual nationality and foreign citizens trapped in Gaza, thanks to an agreement with Israel with the mediation of the United States and Qatar. Egypt has estimated the total number of Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries who would arrive in the North African country through this route at around 7,000 people, of 60 nationalities.