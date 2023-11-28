160 more bodies found in the last 24 hours in Gaza

Some 160 bodies of Palestinians have been found in the last 24 hours under the rubble of Gaza, while some 6,500 people are still missing, the Communications Office of the Gazan Government, controlled by Hamas, said this Tuesday.

“Civil Defense teams continue to recover dozens of dead people from under the rubble and from the streets and highways using manual and primitive methods, since in the last few hours 160 dead people were recovered,” he said in a statement, within the framework of the fifth day of truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, “almost 6,500 people are still missing, including more than 4,700 women and children”, to which are added the more than 15,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings confirmed so far. (Efe)