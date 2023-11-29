The United States sends 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that his country sent the first of three planes to Egypt on Tuesday, which are loaded with humanitarian supplies for civilians in Gaza.

The aircraft, which landed on the Gaza border with Egypt, was carrying at least 24 tons of food, medical supplies and winter equipment. A day earlier, US President Joe Biden had announced that he would take advantage of the extension of the truce to deliver more aid to the area.

“The humanitarian needs in Gaza demand that the international community do much more. The United States is committed to this effort,” reads a document signed by Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor. The senior official added that his government will work to “mobilize the international community to rapidly increase support.”

For its part, the United Nations will bring aid from the Egyptian region of northern Sinai. “These UN supplies will save lives and alleviate the suffering of thousands in Gaza,” Sullivan added.

Qatar, which has been the great mediator of the truce, announced this Monday that the humanitarian pause that was initially going to be four days will be extended by 48 hours. The idea is for Hamas to release more hostages kidnapped during the attack on Israel.