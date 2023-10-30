What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news on the conflict between Israel and Hamas until 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, October 30:

The Israeli army increases its deployment inside Gaza after attacking 450 Hamas positions in one day. The Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, which still does not have an official name, entered its second day this Sunday with a reinforcement of troops and tank units operating inside the Palestinian enclave, according to a spokesman. of the Armed Forces. Israeli warplanes have attacked more than 450 Hamas military targets in the past 24 hours, including operational command centers, observation posts and anti-tank missile launch pads, according to the same source, the Israeli military reported. . The UN considers these air raids to be the “most intense” since the start of the war, on the 7th.

More than 14,000 refugees and 400 people in intensive care are in the Gaza hospital that Israel has asked to evacuate. The Palestinian Red Crescent has stated that in the Al Quds hospital in Gaza, which according to the NGO Israel has ordered evacuated because “it will be bombed”, there are 14,000 Palestinian refugees and 400 people in intensive care. “14,000 displaced civilians, most of them children and women, are currently living in Al Quds hospital in Gaza. “They are living in fear and anxiety due to threats from the occupation authorities that they will bomb the hospital where they sought refuge from the bombing, believing it would be a safe place,” the Palestinian Red Crescent wrote in a tweet on X. The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated this afternoon that he is “deeply concerned” about the evacuation notice,

Exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanese militias continues. The Israeli army and the militias in southern Lebanon have carried out this Sunday the twenty-second consecutive day of hostilities on the border, with new exchanges of fire that have included projectile fire from the Arab country and retaliatory fire from Israel. The Lebanese Islamist group Hezbollah claimed this Sunday to have shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. According to two specialized organizations, it is the first time that Hezbollah has admitted to being capable of similar operations. The Israeli Defense Ministry has not commented for now.

The United States asks Israel to “differentiate” between Hamas and Palestinian civilians in its military operation in Gaza. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this Sunday that Israel must make a distinction during its military operation in the Gaza Strip between Hamas militants and Palestinian civilians. “What we think is that every hour, every day of this military operation, the Government of Israel must take every possible measure at its disposal to differentiate between Hamas – terrorists who are legitimate military targets – and civilians, who are not. “they are,” Sullivan said in statements to CNN reported by the Reuters news agency.

Another 10 trucks enter Gaza with food and medical supplies but without fuel. A humanitarian aid convoy made up of ten trucks loaded with food, water and medical supplies, but without fuel, entered Gaza today after crossing the Egyptian Rafah crossing, the only one not controlled by Israel, as confirmed by the Media Palestine Red Moon. The vehicles have entered into the midst of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, since in addition to the incursion of ground troops into the enclave, Israel has intensified its bombing of the Palestinian territory.

Some 35,000 people demonstrate in Madrid in support of the Palestinians. Some 35,000 people, according to data from the Government Delegation, demonstrated this Sunday in the center of Madrid in support of the Palestinian people and against the Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has already caused more than 8,000 deaths in the Strip, according to the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, an organization considered terrorist by the EU and the United States.