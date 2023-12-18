What has happened in the last few hours

These are the highlights of Israel's military offensive in Gaza at 10:00 p.m. this Sunday, December 17:

Israel announces the entry of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing for the first time since the start of the conflict. The border crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, has opened to allow access for humanitarian aid, a spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced. The pass had remained closed since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Dozens of Gazans raid humanitarian aid trucks in Rafah as the food crisis in the Strip escalates. Various images and videos, distributed in media such as the Al Jazeera network, show some people climbing to the top of the vehicles to distribute humanitarian aid packages to those waiting below.

At least 40 dead in another night of intense Israeli bombing of Gaza. The attacks took place after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday that the country's Armed Forces will maintain “military pressure” in Gaza, as it helped close the hostage release deal in November, according to your version.

Israel and Hamas are open to a ceasefire and hostage exchange, although there is disagreement on the details. The Palestinian militia insists on establishing the list of hostages who will be released unilaterally and demands that Israeli forces withdraw behind predetermined lines, according to Egyptian security sources. For its part, Israel agrees to Hamas establishing the list but refuses to withdraw.

The Israeli army claims to have destroyed the largest Hamas tunnel found so far. The Israel Defense Forces have issued a statement explaining, in detail, how they destroyed one of the tunnels that, according to the Israeli army for weeks, Hamas militants regularly use for their terrorist operations.