HRW denounces that the videos of the kidnapped people released by Hamas constitute a war crime

Human Rights Watch denounces that the videos of Israeli abductees released by Hamas are a war crime because they are “an outrage against the dignity of people.”

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad not only illegally hold civilians hostage, including children, but also spread to the world images of the hostages in their most vulnerable state,” explained Omar Shakir, director for Israel and Palestine of the NGO, who He insisted that, “instead of filming a child under duress, groups should release him safely to his family.”

HRW recalled that holding hostages and violating them is against international humanitarian law. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad must immediately and unconditionally release all civilians in their custody and allow those still held to communicate with their families through private means and receive visits from an impartial humanitarian agency,” the released document stated.

Yesterday, Al Quds, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said they were willing to release two of the hostages still in their possession, a child and an elderly woman. The armed group had previously released a video showing the kidnapped people asking for their release to Israel.