A projectile falls in an uninhabited area of ​​​​the Egyptian tourist city of Nuweiba, on the Red Sea

A projectile fell this morning in an uninhabited, desert area of ​​the Egyptian tourist city of Nuweiba, on the Red Sea, two security sources told Reuters. The projectile fell in an area of ​​the town that was desert terrain and a witness stated that a loud explosion was heard and clouds of dust were seen in the distance. Authorities are still gathering more information about the incident.

Hours earlier, the spokesman for the Egyptian army reported that six people were slightly injured in Taba, another Egyptian tourist city in the south of the Sinai Peninsula and on the border with Israel, due to the fall of a drone next to a building near the local hospital. The six injured have since been discharged while the incident remains under investigation. The Israeli Army claims that the projectile was fired “from the Red Sea area”, in an apparent reference to Yemen, from where the Houthis, allies of Iran, would have fired the shot against Israeli territory.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari indicated that “during the last few hours an aerial threat has been detected in the Red Sea area,” before specifying that “combat aircraft were sent to the threat area.”