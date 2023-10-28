Israel blames Yemen’s Houthi rebels for launching drones that hit Egypt

Israel today accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, of launching “missiles and drones” that were aimed at the Jewish State but that have hit two tourist towns in Egypt on the Red Sea, injuring at least six people. . “Israel condemns the damage caused to Egypt’s security forces by the missiles and drones launched by the Houthi terrorist organization with the intention of harming Israel,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on X (formerly Twitter). . The spokesperson indicated that the Houthis “are representatives of the terrorist regime” of Iran, a country that he accused of “controlling” the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, and the Palestinian militias Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which he described as “terrorist organizations.”

The Houthis control part of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and have launched numerous cross-border attacks from there in recent years, most of which have targeted Saudi Arabia. This Friday, six people were injured after a drone hit near a medical facility in the Egyptian city of Taba, on the shores of the Red Sea and on the border with Israel at the eastern end of the Sinai Peninsula, according to the Egyptian Armed Forces. Another “strange object” fell in a desert area of ​​Nuweiba, a tourist town about 70 kilometers south of Taba. Both objects, according to the Army, fell in Egyptian territory after being intercepted outside its airspace, in the Gulf of Aqaba. The Yemeni Houthis have warned on several occasions that “they will not sit idly by in the face of the genocidal war” in Gaza, warning that “crossing red lines forces Yemen to fulfill its religious and principled duty.”