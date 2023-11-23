Four UN experts denounce a global wave of attacks on those who show their support for Israelis or Palestinians

A group of UN experts have expressed concern about the “global wave of attacks, reprisals, criminalization and sanctions” against those who support both Israeli and Palestinian victims of the current conflict between Israel and Hamas, and have called for allowing free expression of solidarity.

On the one hand, calls for an end to violence against the inhabitants of Gaza, or criticism of the actions of the Government of Israel “have been wrongly equated with support for terrorism or displays of anti-Semitism,” the experts denounced in a statement. These are the United Nations special rapporteurs for cultural rights, Alexandra Xanthaki; education, Farida Shaheed; expression, Irene Khan, and freedom of assembly, Clément Nyaletsossi).

“On the other hand, there is also an increase in anti-Semitic speech towards those who support Israel or express sympathy for the victims of the October 7 attacks,” they added.

These attitudes “create an atmosphere of fear of participating in public life” and leave “very little space for moderate views,” the signatories have lamented.

The wave of attacks against these displays of solidarity has included retaliation against artists, “in some cases censored for calling for peace, while others have lost their jobs, been silenced or marginalized by cultural organizations and artistic communities,” they lamented.

At the same time, journalists and media have been threatened or victims of intimidation for criticizing Israel’s operations in Gaza, “increasing the risk of self-censorship,” they have stated, who have also cited similar cases of discrimination in environments such as academia or sports. .

