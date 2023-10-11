America speeds up the evacuation plan for its citizens in Israel

Several American governments are taking urgent measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel, following attacks launched this weekend by militants of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. At least 14 Americans, 7 Argentines, 2 Canadians, 2 Brazilians, 2 Peruvians and a Chilean are among the victims of the Hamas attack on Israeli territory, according to the latest official figures. Four of the latest victims confirmed this Tuesday were the Peruvian-Israeli Brando David Flores García, 21, who was completing the last days of his military service at a base near the border with Gaza; the Peruvian-Israeli doctor Daniel Levi, missing after Saturday’s attacks; the Chilean Gina Pak, whose death was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry of the South American country, and the Brazilian Bruna Valeanu, 24, who like her compatriot Ranani Nidejelski Glazer was at the music festival where Hamas murdered about 260 people.

US President Joe Biden confirmed that there are US citizens among those kidnapped by Hamas, although he did not specify the exact number. The State Department speaks of at least 20 missing. Some 15 Argentines, 3 Peruvians, 2 Mexicans (presumably kidnapped by Hamas), 2 Colombians, 2 Paraguayans, a Chilean woman and a Brazilian woman were reported missing by their respective governments without confirming at the moment whether they are in the power of Hamas. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru are some of the American countries that already have evacuation operations for their citizens underway.