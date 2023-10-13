The Israeli army orders the evacuation to the south of more than a million inhabitants of northern Gaza

The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation to the south in the next 24 hours of more than 1.1 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, as announced by the United Nations in the early hours of this Friday. The UN has been informed by Israeli liaison officers that half the population of the Palestinian enclave must be displaced, in what is presented as a warning prior to the launch of a ground invasion by the Israeli Armed Forces.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, specified in an official statement from New York that the measure affects “the entire population located north of Wadi (valley) Gaza.” “This is equivalent to 1.1 million people, about half of the 2.3 million in the Strip,” she warned. This includes Gaza City, capital of the Palestinian coastal territory. Dujarric considers “it is impossible that such a massive movement of people could occur without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has stated that “the UN response to Israel’s prior warning to residents in Gaza is shameful.” A Hamas spokesperson has warned the Gazan population to ignore the Israeli alert, which he has described as “false propaganda aimed at confusing citizens and breaking internal Palestinian cohesion,” according to the Reuters agency.