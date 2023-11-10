Netanyahu says Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza after war against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that his country is not seeking to conquer, occupy or govern Gaza after its war against Hamas, but said it would need a “credible force” to enter the Palestinian enclave if necessary to prevent the emergence of militant threats.

Netanyahu’s comments this week suggesting that Israel would be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely drew pushback from the United States, Israel’s main ally. Washington has said it will oppose Israel’s post-war occupation of Gaza, where Israel has waged a bombing campaign to destroy Hamas rulers in the enclave after militants rampaged through southern Israeli communities on October 7 in an attack that Israel says killed 1,400 people.

Speaking to US television’s Fox News, Netanyahu said: “We do not seek to conquer Gaza, we do not seek to occupy Gaza and we do not seek to govern Gaza.”

The prime minister said it would be necessary to form a civilian government in Gaza, but that Israel would ensure that an attack like the one on October 7 would not happen again. “Therefore, we have to have a credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that is what will prevent the resurgence of a Hamas-like entity,” Netanyahu said. (Reuters)