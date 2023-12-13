Borrell, on the Israeli offensive in Gaza: “It is not morally justifiable to kill a guilty person and at the same time kill 300 innocent people”

The high representative for Foreign Policy and Security of the EU, Josep Borrell, has once again emerged as the most critical voice of the community Executive with the Government and the Army of Israel for the siege and destruction of Gaza in its offensive to end Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks. “It is not morally justifiable to kill a guilty person and at the same time kill 300 innocent people,” he claimed in a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “There has to be some other way to fight Hamas, some alternative other than the death of so many innocent people, including so many children,” the head of European diplomacy launched.

In a debate in which the division in the EU over the demand for a ceasefire has become visible, Borrell has defended the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who has suffered great criticism from the Government of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his criticism of Israel and its intention to push forward resolutions demanding a ceasefire.

These disqualifications against Guterres “mean disqualifying the United Nations as a fundamental body that guarantees or works for peace and stability in the world,” said the head of European diplomacy. “These attacks are completely unjustified. It is in Europe's honor to defend the secretary general,” stressed Borrell, who has defended the right to criticize Israel and its actions, while condemning Hamas: “I claim the right to criticize the way in which Israel behaves without being accused of being anti-Semitic. “I claim the right to the existence of the Palestinian state without questioning the state of Israel.”

While Israel's offensive in Gaza continues, the EU analyzes the steps to follow now and after the war, but always with the premise of the need to promote the two-state solution: Palestine and Israel, which is also highlighted, as the best guarantee of security for Israel. Something that, however, Netanyahu opposes.

“Unfortunately, the Israeli Prime Minister speaks out again and again against this political solution. “He has repeated again that it is the small guarantee that there will never be a Palestinian State,” lamented the head of European diplomacy who, citing several of Netanyahu's speeches about Hamas, has attacked the Israeli prime minister for his history with the Islamist organization. considered terrorist by the EU and which killed 1,300 people on October 7. “'Anyone who wants to prevent there ever being a Palestinian state has to support Hamas. And he has to transfer money to Hamas. This is what we are doing, part of our strategy.' Do you know who said this? Mr. Netanyahu, in March 2019,” Borrell launched.