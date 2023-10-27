UK says Middle East ceasefire ‘unreasonable’ because ‘only benefits Hamas’

The Government of the United Kingdom insisted this Thursday that a ceasefire in the Middle East “is not reasonable” because “it would only benefit Hamas”, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the British hostages and how to proceed in the conflict.

The British Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, has assured that he does not consider it a reasonable position to talk about a complete ceasefire when Hamas has attacked Israel, which has to take all necessary measures to eliminate the “threat” it poses to the civilian population. .

“There is a very serious situation in Gaza,” Dowden assessed on Sky News, avoiding describing what is happening in the Palestinian enclave as a humanitarian crisis. In that sense, she has stressed that the United Kingdom will continue to defend a “pause”, not a definitive cessation, of the attacks so that aid arrives.

Downing Street has insisted on this line, from where it has been defended that a ceasefire “would only benefit Hamas”, so a “humanitarian pause is the correct approach” to allow the delivery of aid.