What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday, November 29:

The Israeli army reports that two hostages with Russian nationality are already in Israel. The Israeli army reported this Wednesday that two Israeli hostages are already in Israel, in addition to 10 other hostages who are expected to be released tonight from Gaza. These two hostages, with Russian nationality, have been released by Hamas after their conversations with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and, according to the Islamist organization, they will be handed over directly to representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry. “His release is added to the list of kidnapped people whose release is scheduled for today,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The US negotiates with Israel to extend the ceasefire in Gaza. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, assured this Tuesday in Brussels that on his next trip to Israel he will work with the Government of that country to try to extend the temporary ceasefire in Gaza in order to achieve the release of more hostages held. by Hamas. Two sources close to the Egyptian Government affirm that it could be extended for two more days. Israel believes Hamas has enough women and children hostage to allow the current pause in fighting in Gaza to be extended, under current terms, for another two or three days.

The UN Secretary General calls for “an end to the occupation and blockade of Gaza” and to advance the two-state solution. The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has called for “an end to the occupation and blockade of Gaza” and to move towards the creation of two States, Israel and Palestine, in a statement on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Solidarity. with the Palestinian People. The declaration, read at a commemorative event at the European headquarters of the UN by its director general, Tatiana Valovaya, added that the United Nations “will never abandon its commitment to the Palestinian people” and stands in solidarity with “their aspirations that their inalienable rights are respected to build a future of peace, justice, security and dignity for all.”

The Israeli army kills two Palestinian minors in an operation in the West Bank. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority has denounced that the Israeli army has killed other minors in an operation this morning in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied territory of the West Bank, where Palestinians are subject to the military jurisdiction of Israel and the Israeli settlers, to the civil. The minors have been identified by the ministry as Adam Samer al Ghoul, 8, and Basim Suleiman Abu al Wafa, 15.

Hamas announces the death of three Israeli hostages, two children and their mother, due to the bombings. The Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have announced the death of three Israeli hostages of the Argentine-Israeli Bibas family. It is a 10-month-old baby, her older brother, four years old, and their mother. His death, according to the Islamist group’s militia, was due to Israeli bombings. Relatives of the Bibas family have issued a statement in which they claim to know the statement from the Islamist militia, and in which they ask the Israeli army to investigate the information.

Five premature babies found dead in evacuated Gaza hospital, Hamas says. Five premature babies were found dead in a hospital in Gaza City, at the center of the fighting before the truce between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on Friday, the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry announced this Wednesday, controlled by this latest Islamist organization. Until the fighting stopped, hospitals in the largest city in the Palestinian territory were the target of constant Israeli attacks. Several of them had been evacuated by order of the Israeli army, according to doctors. Only three of the 25 hospitals operating in northern Gaza are operational despite the current humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Wednesday.

Netanyahu says Israel will return to war when the current hostage release is over. The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated this Wednesday that Israel will return to war when the current phase of hostage release in the Gaza Strip ends. “In recent days, I hear a question: Will Israel fight again? My answer is an unequivocal yes,” said the prime minister. At the UN Security Council meeting, Israel has strongly opposed a permanent ceasefire.