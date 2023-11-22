What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news of the war between Israel and Hamas until 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday, November 21:

Two ultra ministers from Israel assure that their parties will oppose the agreement with Hamas. Both the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, have been against any government between the Israeli Executive and the Palestinian militia Hamas. Gvir, of the ultra-conservative Jewish Power, and Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party, have announced that they refuse to make an agreement with Hamas.

The US sees the agreement on the release of hostages “closer than ever.” President Joe Biden declared this Tuesday that the pact could be announced “very soon,” while National Security Council spokesman John Kirby maintained that “we are closer than ever.” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has stressed, however, that the agreement is close, although it is not yet closed.

The Gaza Ministry of Health raises the death toll in the Strip to 14,128. The Government, in the hands of Hamas, specifies that among the deceased there are 5,840 minors and 3,920 women. In addition, the Israeli bombings have left some 33,000 injured, according to the same source.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that three doctors have been killed in an Israeli attack on Al Awda hospital. According to his message, another doctor has been injured. They join three others who suffered critical injuries. Two of the deceased doctors worked for Doctors Without Borders, as announced by the NGO.

108 workers from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees have died in Gaza during an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.” The commissioner general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said: “The population of Gaza is not safe anywhere: not at home, not under the UN flag, neither in a hospital, nor in the north nor in the south [de la Franja]”.

Netanyahu convenes his Government and the war cabinet to discuss the hostage release agreement. The prime minister’s office has published a message on the social network that of the security cabinet, at 7:00 p.m., and that of the Government, at 8:00 p.m. “I hope there is good news soon,” he said.

The Israeli army claims to have “completed the siege” against the municipality of Jabalia, in northern Gaza. The Israeli army assured this Tuesday that its forces have managed to “complete the siege” of the town of Jabalia, located in the north of the Gaza Strip and which hosts the largest refugee camp in the enclave, before highlighting that the military “are prepared to continue the attack.”

The top official of Hamas assures that a truce is near. Ismail Haniya, the head of the Palestinian Hamas militia, told the Reuters agency this Tuesday that his group is “close” to reaching a truce with Israel. The group has already given its response to Qatari mediators, says Haniya, who is in exile in that Persian Gulf country. A statement shared by one of his spokespersons to the British agency assures that the parties are “close to reaching an agreement for the truce.”