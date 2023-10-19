Humanitarian aid will not be able to enter Gaza before Friday

US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi agreed on Wednesday, at the end of the US leader’s lightning visit to Israel, to enter Gaza with “up to 20 trucks” of humanitarian aid to alleviate a both the situation of the inhabitants of the Strip. The supplies, which include water, food and medicine, not the fuel that hospitals need to function, will begin to arrive on Friday, according to US Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby, who explained that roads damaged by the bombings. And Biden set conditions: “If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it pass, it’s over.”

The passage of aid through the Rafah crossing, the only one not controlled by Israel – it is on the border with Egypt – was agreed on Wednesday between Biden and Al Sisi in a telephone conversation while the American was flying back to Washington after a brief visit to Israel that was overshadowed by the attack, on Tuesday night, on the Gazan Al Ahli hospital, in which 471 people died, according to the authorities of the Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his approval to the agreement at Biden’s urging.

Initially, 20 trucks will be allowed to enter, but they will not be able to enter Palestinian territory because the road to the interior has been damaged by Israeli bombing. Egypt is committed to fixing these damages, which is why vehicles cannot enter until Friday. There are up to 200 trucks with 3,000 tons of supplies parked near the border crossing waiting to be allowed entry, according to the head of the Red Crescent in northern Sinai, Khalid Zayed.

The supplies will be reviewed by UN representatives, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. The agreement says nothing about foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality who gather near the Rafah crossing to flee Israeli bombing. Asked if the agreement included the departure of people, Biden simply said: “We will get people out, but I’m not going to go into the details now.”