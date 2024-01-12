Saudi Arabia calls for “moderation” after US and UK bombings against Yemen

Saudi Arabia, one of the US's main allies in the Middle East, today called for “restraint” following the US and UK bombings in Yemen in response to attacks by Houthi rebels against commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the air strikes against several locations in the Republic of Yemen,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, in which it called “moderation and avoid escalation.”

In the note, the department appealed to the importance of preserving security and stability in the Red Sea region, while recalling that freedom of navigation is “an international requirement because it harms the interests of the entire world,” condemning Houthi actions against merchant ships.

However, he called for “moderation” in the face of “the events that are occurring in the region,” in reference to the war in the Gaza Strip and the opening of new fronts in it.

As part of his tour of the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on January 8 to address the “efforts” made to prevent the war in Gaza from happening. expands.

Saudi Arabia, which has intervened in the Yemen war since 2015 at the command of a military coalition and which also borders the Arab country, has warned on numerous occasions about the possible opening of new fronts in the Gaza war, while has expressed concern about Houthi attacks.

The United States, the United Kingdom and eight other countries justified this Thursday that the military action launched against Houthi rebel targets in several provinces of Yemen demonstrates their joint commitment to freedom of navigation.