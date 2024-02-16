Expansion | Israel says it has no plans to deport Palestinians from Gaza

Israel has no plans to deport the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said this Friday, adding that it would coordinate its plans for hundreds of thousands of refugees in the city of Rafah with neighboring Egypt.

The deep concern that Palestinians could be expelled from the Gaza Strip has loomed large for both Palestinians and their Arab neighbors since Israel launched its attack in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Israel is ready to attack Rafah, and several sources have said that contingency plans are being drawn up in Egypt to accommodate the Palestinians if the situation became critical. Satellite images have revealed that Cairo is preparing spaces on the border that NGOs say could be used to host refugees if necessary.

Katz said Israel had no choice but to enter Rafah, as fighters from the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas were using the city as cover.

“We have no intention of deporting any Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip,” Katz said. “Israel does not want to harm any Palestinian civilians; That is why we move them to safe areas while Hamas tries to prevent it. “We have no intention of governing civilian life in Gaza after the war.”

This position is not shared by the entire Israeli Government, whose most ultra sectors have proposed the mass expulsion of Palestinians from the enclave and the reconstruction of the Israeli colonies abandoned in 2006.

Asked where the city's hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would go, Katz has suggested that once Khan Younis, Gaza's second city, was “liberated” from Hamas militants, they could return there or to the west of the enclave. .

Most of Israel's allies, the UN and several NGOs have warned that the expulsion of refugees to Egypt would be a catastrophe. Katz has downplayed that option and has assured that Israel was discussing how to evacuate the refugees with the United States, but that it would also coordinate with Egypt.

“We will deal with Rafah after talking to Egypt about it. We will coordinate it, have a peace agreement with them and find a place that will not harm the Egyptians,” Katz promised. “We will coordinate everything and will not harm your interests.” (Reuters)