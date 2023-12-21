UN calls on Israel to open investigation into “possible war crime” over deaths of 11 unarmed Palestinians in Gaza

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on Israel to open an investigation into “the possible perpetration of a war crime” by its army in Gaza. The agency has claimed to have received “worrying information” about the death of “11 unarmed Palestinian men” in Gaza City – located in the north and the largest of the enclave – according to a statement.

The 11 Palestinians died on Tuesday night during an intervention by the Israeli army in a residential building in the city where several families were taking refuge. The soldiers “separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 men (…) in front of members of their families,” according to testimonies released by the EuroMed Human Rights Observatory.

The agency has confirmed the death of 11 Palestinians, but has specified that the circumstances “are in the process of verification.” “Israeli authorities must immediately conduct an independent, thorough and effective investigation into these allegations,” added the United Nations. Israeli authorities have not commented on the alleged incident.

After more than two months of war in Gaza, the Israeli offensive is receiving increasing criticism and international pressure in favor of a truce is multiplying. The deaths of a mother and her daughter at the hands of an Israeli soldier in front of Gaza's only Catholic church last weekend and those of three Israeli hostages while waving a white flag fueled the controversy.

Israel claims to be open to the idea of ​​a truce, but excludes any ceasefire before the “elimination” of Hamas, a group considered terrorist by this country, the United States and the European Union.

Some 20,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli offensive, according to Hamas. The war was sparked by the bloody Oct. 7 attack in Israel, when fighters from the Islamist movement killed about 1,140 people and kidnapped nearly 250, of whom 129 are still held in the Palestinian territory, according to authorities. (France Presse)