Israel continues its offensive in northern, central and southern Gaza

The Israeli army reported this Tuesday attacks in the north, center and south of Gaza, which have caused fatal casualties and destroyed infrastructure and weapons, while the Islamist group Hamas studies a truce proposal negotiated last weekend. in Paris by Israel, the USA, Qatar and Egypt.

In air force raids and bombings in the northern neighborhood of Zaytun, “forces located a weapons manufacturing facility, rocket launchers and systems used by Hamas in combat,” in addition to killing an unknown number of suspected militiamen and destroy a tunnel, as detailed today in a military statement.

In central Gaza, Israeli troops claim to have eliminated fighters and destroyed, with the help of the engineering corps, “dozens of strategic sites belonging to Hamas,” while in western Khan Yunis (south) there was new fighting, according to the Army, for the area “adjacent to Israeli communities” close to Gaza. (Efe)