Biden assures that Hamas attacked Israel to stop the normalization of its relations with Saudi Arabia

The president of the United States pointed out that Hamas carried out its attack against Israel, on October 7, to block an eventual normalization of relations between the latter country and Saudi Arabia. “One of the reasons they acted the way they acted, why Hamas moved against Israel, is because they knew I was going to sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said at a campaign fundraiser. of re-election. The head of state added that “the Saudis wanted to recognize Israel and that, in fact, would have united the Middle East.”

In the past three years, Israel has concluded diplomatic agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. However, normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, which has the largest economy in the region, would represent a huge step forward for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.