Türkiye detains 33 people accused of spying for Israel

Turkish authorities have detained 33 of 46 people they were looking for for alleged espionage for Mossad, Israel's Foreign Intelligence Service, while operations continue to arrest the remaining 13, the Turkish state agency Anadolu reported this Tuesday. The arrests were carried out in simultaneous operations organized by security forces in 57 towns in eight provinces of the country, the source added. And they were ordered by the counter-terrorism office of the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors from the aforementioned office affirm that they have reached the conclusion, in an investigation that is still ongoing, that the Mossad intended to carry out activities of reconnaissance, surveillance, assault and kidnapping of “foreign citizens residing in Turkey for humanitarian reasons.” , says Anadolu, without revealing more details.

The Daily Sabah newspaper recalls in this context alleged cases from the past in which Israeli services attempted to kidnap Palestinians who were living in Turkey with special permits granted for humanitarian reasons. “Further details about the investigation are not available, but Mossad was involved in the past in investigations into attempted kidnappings of Palestinians residing in Turkey,” the newspaper says. (EFE)