Important

More than 60 dead, most of them childrenin Israeli bombings against residential buildings in Gaza

At least 60 Palestinians have died in the last few hours after several bombings by the Israeli Army against residential buildings in the Gaza Strip. One of the attacks took place in the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclave, where local sources have reported the death of 18 people, most of them minors, while dozens of injuries have been reported.

Hours earlier, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the death of 20 people in a bombardment against a residential building in the west of Gaza City. Rescue teams continue searching for people in the rubble and the injured have managed to be transferred to the nearest hospitals.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked with around twenty missiles that have completely destroyed several buildings, a bakery and parts of the adjacent roads, according to the aforementioned news agency.

In addition, thirteen people have been reported dead in a missile attack on a home in the Jabalia camp, as well as in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where the Israel Defense Forces have killed the village in an airstrike.

family of Al Jazeera television bureau chief in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh

.

The television network has condemned the attack and has indicated that it is “deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues in Gaza”, for which Israel would have to take responsibility. “The Al Jazeera media network strongly condemns the indiscriminate killing of civilian lives in Gaza, which has led to the loss of Al Dadou’s family and many others,” reads a statement.