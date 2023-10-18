UN Secretary General: “I am horrified by the hundreds of people killed in Al-Ahli hospital”

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has confessed to being “horrified by the hundreds of people killed at Al Ahli Hospital” on Tuesday in Gaza, as he said during a speech given at the opening of a forum for the 10th anniversary of the New Chinese Silk Road, in Beijing. The attack, which he has “strongly” condemned, has left 500 dead and hundreds injured.

Going off script at a summit dedicated to China’s mega infrastructure initiative, Guterres took advantage of the end of his speech to call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire that provides enough time and space to alleviate the epic human suffering we are witnessing.”

“The region is on the precipice,” said the UN Secretary General, who has launched “two urgent humanitarian appeals”: ​​he has demanded from Hamas “the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages”; to Israel, “to immediately allow unrestricted access for humanitarian aid to respond to the most basic needs of the population of Gaza, the vast majority of whom are women and children.”

“I am fully aware of the deep grievances of the Palestinian people after 56 years of occupation,” he added. “But no matter how serious these grievances are, they cannot justify the acts of terror against civilians committed by Hamas on October 7, which I immediately condemned. But these attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

In his speech, which lasted just over ten minutes, he did not make any reference to the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who decreed the invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022, was among the twenty heads of State and Government who attended the forum. Before the Russian gave his speech, several representatives of EU delegations – such as France and Italy – left the room in protest. Putin has been wanted since March by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes due to his involvement in the “illegal deportation of children.” The visit to China, which this court does not recognize, is one of Putin’s first visits abroad since the start of the war.