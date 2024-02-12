What has happened in the last few hours

These are the latest news on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 8:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 11:

Biden to Netanyahu: there should be no offensive in Rafah without a plan to protect the inhabitants. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned this Sunday the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that the imminent military operation against the city of Rafah in Gaza that the Israeli forces are preparing should not be carried out “without a credible and executable plan that guarantee security and support” to the 1.4 million people refugees in this town on the border with Egypt, according to the White House.

France urges Israel to stop attacks on Rafah to avoid “a disaster”. This Sunday, France urged Israel to stop the attacks on the Gazan city of Rafah in order to “avoid a humanitarian disaster.” “Israel must take concrete measures to protect the lives of the civilian population in Gaza,” she said in a statement from the French Foreign Ministry. The city, in southern Gaza and on the border with Egypt, is home to more than a million people who have taken refuge there from the fighting and is also “a vital transit point for humanitarian aid,” the note adds. “A large-scale Israeli offensive would create a catastrophic humanitarian situation of an unjustifiable new dimension,” the note says. The statement added that “France opposes any forced displacement of populations, prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

WHO joins concern over Israeli attack on Rafah. The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed this Sunday his “extreme concern” about a potential Israeli attack on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Carrying out these plans could have devastating consequences for 1.4 million people who no longer have places to go, and who almost no longer have anywhere to find healthcare,” Tedros indicated through the account. of X of him.

Abbas visits Qatar to participate in Gaza ceasefire talks. The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, arrived this Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to discuss the role of his government in a potential ceasefire in the Gaza war. The Palestinian news agency Wafa has expected that Abbas will meet with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, but did not say whether he would also meet with leaders of Hamas, with whom he has a bitter struggle for power in the territories under Palestinian control. .

Assad says Israel and Western countries are 'at a dead end' in Gaza conflict. The Syrian president, Bashar al Assad, considers that Israel and the Western countries that support him in the war in the Gaza Strip are “in a dead end”, from which they intend to escape with the repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanon, Syria and the escalation in the south of the Palestinian enclave. “The Zionist entity and the West find themselves in a dead end today (…) and the Israeli escalation in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon is nothing more than an attempt to get out of this dead end,” Al Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency.

The armed wing of Hamas claims that two Israeli hostages have been killed in the bombings. Hamas's armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, has claimed that Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others. “Their conditions are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with adequate treatment. “(Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured by the continued bombing,” the statement said.